Influencer post puts varsity-dropout food seller in limelight





A Port Harcourt-based food ‘mama put’ seller, Favour Otuomasirichi Ndukwe, has been recently put in the limelight by Nigerian South African-based tech-driven entrepreneur and CEO of Gemsbok Group, Dr. Charles Awuzie, through his viral Facebook post that encouraged his followers to support the food business of Favour.

Favour − a 22-year-old, third-year student of Food Science and Technology at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State – dropped out of the university a year ago due to financial challenges to set up a food business to cater for herself and her family.

According to Favour, she got Awuzie’s attention through a social media post that gospel singer and minister, Judikay, made about her and her business.

She added that, prior to the post of Awuzie, Judikay had supported her with money to rent a shop for her business.

The Facebook post-Awuzie made about Favour went thus: “She dropped out of the university due to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper