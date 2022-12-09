Labour Party decries attack on Party Members in Kebbi, other states





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has denounced the attack on the Woman Leader of its Presidential Campaign Council, in Kebbi State, Mrs Florence Ibrahim.

The LP Presidential Campaign Council lamented that thugs attacked and burnt her food vending business on the 26th of November 22nd , due to her uncompromising position with the PDP .

Chief Spokesperson of the LP PCC , Yunusa Tanko said this in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

He also condemned the 25th November 2022 attack on its members in Kebbi State

Tanko had on Thursday cautioned that the speech of power grabbing of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in a London restaurant is capable of propelling massive violence in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “It is quite alarming and disheartening that at this point in the political space of Nigeria, some Politicians are yet primitive enough to sponsor attacks on party members. “

Tanko noted that the news media is awash with reports of attacks on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper