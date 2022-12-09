Nigeria’s public debt hits N44trn





…spends N1.17trn on debt service

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s public debt reached N44.6 trillion in the third quarter of this year (Q3 in 2022). This represents a 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline when compared to N42.84 trillion recorded in Q2 in 2022.

The Debt Management Office, DMO, disclosed this today in a press statement on its website noting that the increase in public debt was due to new borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as new borrowings by sub-nationals.

According to DMO, the total public debt stock comprises domestic debt of N26.92 trillion and external debt of N17.5 trillion.

