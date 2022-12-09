NUJ honours Sam Amuka, Osoba, Dokpesi, Obaigbena, others as media icons





•We must celebrate ourselves, flush out fake journalists —Osoba

•Journalists under-paid making sacrifices to sustain Nigeria —Dokpesi

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; and Chairman of Daar Communications (AIT TV), Dr Raymond Dokpesi, were among media legends honoured, yesterday, by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Lagos.

Buki Ponle (Channels TV), Bayo Onanuga (Co-founder, The News), Muhammad Idris, and Elizabeth Fadugba were also honoured at the colourful event themed: “Special Celebration/Milestone Recognition of Media Icons in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Chairman of the event, Osoba, who hailed Mr Amuka, said journalists must start celebrating themselves while alive.

He said: “Uncle Sam is not someone who enjoys ceremony, he is introverted. We tend to celebrate others be it ‘call to…





