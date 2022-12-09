Ortom to wade into land dispute between NAF, Ugondo community in Makurdi





Gov Ortom and the delegation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised to wade into the lingering land dispute between the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Tactical Air Command and the Ugondo community in Makurdi.

The Governor who gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the community led by their traditional rulers and thought leaders who paid him solidarity visit in Makurdi and appealed to him to intervene in the matter to have it resolved, promised that his administration would reopen dialogue with the NAF.

He said, “I am going to set up a machinery and re-open the discussion with the Air Force again to see how we can resolve this issue. In politics or in government, it is through dialogue and discussions that you solve your problems; it is not violence.

“Moreso that it is a military organization, you don’t attempt to use coercion or force to do what you want. You dialogue. By the grace of God, I want to assure you that we will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper