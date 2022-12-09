Peter Obi to speak at Chatham House Jan 16





By Efosa Taiwo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been invited to speak at Chatham House about his presidential ambition ahead of the 2

023 election.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, is to attend the event slated for January 16, 2023 in London, the United Kingdom.

In a tweet on Thursday, Chatham House Africa announced the invite , saying, “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In conversation with @PeterObi“The second of our events examining #Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on January 16, 2023.

Read Also: Tinubu shocked critics expecting ‘glitches’ at Chatham House – APC

Atiku, Obi promise Nigerians better future, end to ASUU strikes

Obi’s rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu had on Monday, December 5 made an appearance at Chatham House in London, where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper