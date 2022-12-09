Reps back NNPCL’s partnership with Tompolo on security of pipelines





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A 24 man high-powered delegation of the House of Representatives has commended the new efforts of the federal government to stem the menace of oil theft in the Nigeria.

The delegation led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason specifically commended the partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPCL and the Chairman of Tantita security service Nigeria Ltd, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo on the security of major oil pipelines and other installations in the Niger Delta.

The delegation which carried out a tour of the Creeks and the riverine areas of Delta State on a 3-day oversight function also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for their untiring efforts at wrestling with oil thieves.

The 24 man delegation included the Chairman, House Committee on petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Musa Sarkin Ader; Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, Hon. Julius Pondi, Hon….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper