Street harassment to attract imprisonment in UK

By Biodun Busari

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Suella Braverman has said street harassment will attract jail sentences of up to two years, according to BBC.

In the UK, sexual harassment is already illegal but it is believed making a new offence for street harassment will encourage more people to report it to the police.

“Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets. We are putting the needs of victims at the heart of our decision, which will mean the criminals who commit these acts face the consequences they deserve,” Braverman said.

According to a survey by BBC published in March, two-thirds of women did not feel safe walking alone at night, at least some of the time.

