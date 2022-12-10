2023: I’ll give you 95% votes, won’t let you down, Zulum assures Shettima





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has vowed to deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in reciprocation to its vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima’s political benevolence to him.

Zulum was speaking in Maiduguri, Saturday, December 10, when Senator Oluremi Tinubu led the APC women’s wing presidential campaign team on a courtesy call on him.

Senator Tinubu led the team to the flag-off of the North-East APC Women’s Wing presidential electioneering campaigns in Maiduguri.

“I have no other alternative than to deliver the state to the Tinubu/Shettima presidential team and the entire APC,” he declared, stating, “I will not let him (Kashin Shettima) down.”

