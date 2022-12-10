2023: What APC can do to win —Buhari





Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that unity within its ranks is the only panacea for victory in the 2023 general elections.

The President said unity and cooperation with one another is a prerequisite for victory in the elections.

President Buhari spoke in Daura on Friday when he received Dr Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the APC and Faruk Lawal Jobe, the Running Mate at his residence.

He said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

The President said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

President Buhari reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun were testimonies of that resolution on his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper