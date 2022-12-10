212 South East trainees receive NSIP starter packs in Enugu





By Dennis Agbo

A total number of Two Hundred and Twelve (212) south east trainees of the N-Skill programme in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) have received starter packs after undergoing six weeks intensive training on the skills of Baking & Catering and in Tailoring & Embroidery, held at Master Skill Development Center, Agbani, Enugu State.

The stater packs given to the beneficiaries included sewing machines with other tailoring machines and materials, while the bakers got Gas cylinders, Ovens and other catering materials in addition to stipends.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Agbani, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the programme was a way of addressing unemployment in the country, adding that the NSIP programme was designed to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country.

Farouq noted that N-Skill programme was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper