Alchemy of Souls: Season 2, episode 1





By Ada Osadebe

The second season of the Korean historical drama series “Alchemy of Souls” is just hours away, and fans are ecstatic to see Jang Uk return to the series.

Starring Lee Jae Wook (Jang Uk), Go Yoon Jung, and Hwang Min Hyun, the second season of this TVN K-drama will return with a time jump in the main plot.

Darby and the Dead: What to know about new movie

Disenchanted: All you need to know about the film

‘My wife said she was tired ‘- Julius Agwu confirms crashed marriage

The new season reveals that Jang Uk returns from the dead three years later. Due to the strength of the ice stone he owns, he has now attained the status of a soul-changer hunter.

According to the text preview for Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 1, viewers will notice Jank Uk’s drastic transformation into a “monster.”

Fans already know that they will meet Naksu in a new form this season after Mudeok’s death. It seems that Jang Uk still hasn’t gotten over her, as she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper