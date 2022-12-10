Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide





Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Malam Nata’ala Mohammed, Personal Assistant on New Media to the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has debunked insinuations making round that the viral video of a man stripped naked at Lafia Emir’s palace was suspected to be Adamu.

In a telephone interview on Saturday in Keffi, Mohammed, said those making such allegations were not honest to themselves and were mischievous in character, adding, ”they are only seeking relevance.”

” A viral video of a man that was stripped naked on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Emir of Lafia’s palace, which was also insinuated and suspected to be the APC National Chairman is false.

” It was the mere imagination of mischievous people who are unfamiliar with the physical looks of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

” This unfortunate misplacement of the true physical look of the person of Adamu, is not in anyway to be linked to him,” Mohammed said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper