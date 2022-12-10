Barbaric act in viral video not APC national chairman – Aide

Malam Nata’ala Mohammed, Personal Assistant on New Media to the National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has debunked insinuations making round that the viral video of a man stripped naked at Lafia Emir’s palace was suspected to be Adamu.

In a telephone interview on Saturday in Keffi, Mohammed, said those making such allegations were not honest to themselves and were mischievous in character, adding, ”they are only seeking relevance.”

” A viral video of a man that was stripped naked on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Emir of Lafia’s palace, which was also insinuated and suspected to be the APC National Chairman is false.

” It was the mere imagination of mischievous people who are unfamiliar with the physical looks of Sen.  Abdullahi Adamu.

” This unfortunate misplacement of the true physical look of the person of Adamu, is not in anyway to be linked to him,” Mohammed said.

