Buhari leaves for US-Africa leaders summit in Washington





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, December 11, depart for Washington, USA to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

The High Level Meeting which holds December 13-15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who looks forward to “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

According to the statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba, the event is expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

The Summit further seeks more pragmatic ways to: foster new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reinforce commitment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper