Give EFCC, ICPC, other anti-crime agencies full autonomy, CACOL urges FG





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Biodun Busari

Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has urged the Federal Government to give liberty and full autonomy to its main anti-graft agencies – the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in order to perform effectively.

This was made known in the statement signed by CACOL Chairman, Debo Adeniran to mark the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday.

The civil society organisation said other anti-crime agencies in Nigeria like the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) should be given free hand to operate.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper