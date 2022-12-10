Gunmen kill Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme’s brother in Imo





By Biodun Busari

Gunmen went on a rampage on Friday and killed Prince Iheme, the elder brother of a popular Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme as they attacked the Imo state capital, Owerri, Mbaitoli and other places.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals in the state, Martin Eke was also injured by the assailants.

The gunmen who rode in Tundra operational vehicles shot sporadically compelling people to scuttle for safety.

While commercial activities were abruptly closed, the roads were deserted as motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran away.

An Owerri nearby community, Orji was also invaded by gunmen dressed in black clothes and launched an assault on dwellers, passersby as well as security agents.

He said, “They just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper