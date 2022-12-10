Keyamo to PDP: Apologise to Tinubu now





Following the statement by the spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, that “The desperation of Tinubu to be President of Nigeria at all cost, by all means, and by crook and hook, was eloquently evidenced in his charge during his woeful outing in London,” the spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Saturday urged the Peoples Democratic Party to apologise to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Keyamo, the statement by Dino was “undemocratic comment” against the APC presidential candidate.

He noted that the main opposition party was devising a plot to bring down the APC presidential candidate through “unnecessary scare-mongering tactics and crass vituperations”, stressing that “This is what they employed and engaged in before the 2019 election which led to their crushing defeat.”

While urging the party to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper