Lagos achieving state free from sexual, gender based violence – Sanwo-Olu





Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the government is achieving its vision of a state free from all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Friday while unveiling a book titled: ”Living For a Higher Purpose”, written by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi.

The governor who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said his administration was working not only to curb domestic and sexual violence, but to ultimately eliminate it.

According to him, in the past three years, the state government has made significant gains in the war against domestic and sexual violence.

”Institutions have been strengthened to respond appropriately, policies have been formulated and introduced in ensuring we have to provide holistic care and support to survivors.

‘We are also gradually ending the culture of impunity, as evidenced in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper