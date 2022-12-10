Obi Nnaemeka Achebe’s culture/future balancing act: 20 years on





While many Africans see their native culture as a needless throwback that advances nothing but the past, it is refreshing to see things through the lens of an undisguised culture stalwart, the revered repository of the traditions and expectations of his highly evolved people. Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha is that man. In the 20 years he has so far spent on the throne of his fathers, he has been, while future focused, also culture fixated.

On the 15th of November, 2022, it was His Majesty’s privilege to hold aloft the Federal Government’s Award of Excellence in Culture, given in recognition of the outstanding and excellent contributions of the Ofala festival to the development and preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage. The occasion was the first United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Industries as Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development. Special guests present at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper