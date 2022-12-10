R. Kelly’s new album, ‘I Admit,’ drops at Apple music, Spotify





By Ada Osadebe

American singer, R Kelly has released an album titled ‘I Admit’ which reveals the numerous accusations that have been levelled against him over the years.

According to TMZ, the 13-song album features tracks titles like “I Found Love,” “Good Old Days” and “Freaky Sensation.”

In 2018, he uploaded the entire 19-minute tune to SoundCloud, but this is the first time it has appeared on Apple or Spotify before he was convicted of sex crimes against teenage girls and producing child pornography.

When questioned by Variety, a spokesman for Sony Music, the company in charge of Kelly’s musical rights, claimed that the album had only been temporarily and secretly made public, indicating that it had been a bootleg.

Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper