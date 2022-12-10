Tinubu better than Peter Obi, other politicians – Reno Omokri





By Biodun Busari

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has said that the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is better than his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Omokri, a staunch critic of both Tinubu and Obi, however, said he is only against the former Lagos state governor over drug allegations against him.

He said Tinubu fared better in political leadership than his contenders contesting the highest political seat through general elections in 2023.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who Omokri supports has been a politician since the 1990s.

Omokri went further to say that the APC National Leader has a better…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper