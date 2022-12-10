UNILAG tops 2022 Bar final exam





By Adesina Wahab

A total of 25 law graduates of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, made First Class at the 2022 Bar Part II examinations.

The university also recorded 85 students graduating with a second class upper and 123 with a second class lower credit.

This record makes UNILAG the institution with the highest number of participants who made a First Class in their Bar finals for this year.

Out of about 5,000 candidates called to Bar for the September 2022 Bar Final Examinations, an alumnae of the University of Lagos, Aroyewun Oluwamayowa Arafat, was the third overall Best Graduating Student. She was also the third Best Student in Corporate Law Practice.

A total of 268 UNILAG Law graduates enrolled at the six Nigerian Law Schools across the country.

UNILAG ultimately triumphed over the University of Nsukka, UNN, which had 14 Law graduates finishing with a first class; Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, which had 12 Law graduates finishing with first class,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper