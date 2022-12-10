



The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has disclosed why Nigerian foreign missions are underperforming.

According to the organisation inadequate budgetary provision, corruption, low competence among Nigerian diplomatic staff, inadequate staff strength, the politicisation of Foreign Service, the appointment of non-professionals or political diplomats and lack of synergy between the diplomatic missions and the headquarters are some of the issues hindering the optimal service delivery of the embassies.

Pyrates Confraternity in the report titled ‘State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates Report 2022’ under the #OurVotesCount initiative as part of activities to commemorate its Platinum Jubilee declared that the issue of Nigerian embassies has constantly been a source of concern to Nigerians in the diaspora, Nigerians at home, and friends of Nigeria who are embarrassed by all manners of stories about the situation and services at the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper