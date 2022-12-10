Why Nigerians should vote for me – Peter Obi





By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi declared himself the most qualified person to rule Nigeria, saying he has what it takes to move the country to the promised land in 2023.

He made the declaration at the first and second convocation ceremonies of the Dominican University, Ibadan, while expressing optimism of his chances of securing maximum votes in the southwest zone of the country in the 2023 election.

Obi, who is the Pro-Chancellor of the university, stated that he has proved he could do the job, adding that: “And my promise is a promise that I will deliver, is for us to look at our promises and how we will be able to deliver in parts.”

“The job requires a lot of physical and mental energy; its for you to assess who is most likely to do the job, for me it is to secure and unite Nigeria, ensure that we move it from consumption to production that is the only way we can pull people out of poverty by creating jobs and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper