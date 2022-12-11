2023 Presidency: Why I’ll stop police from investigating cases – Al-Mustapha





Al-Mustapha

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Presidential candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, rtd, has adduced reasons why he would stop police from investigating cases, should he win the 2023 presidential election.

Al-Mustapha, who spoke at a Town Hall meeting the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, organized for all the 18 presidential candidates of political parties contending at the 2023 General Elections, said he would establish a central body that would be saddled with the responsibility of investigating cases.

He said his administration would further embark on holistic reforms that would ensure the separation of the office of the Attorney-General of Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.

Reeling out some of his plans, Al-Mustapha, who is a former intelligence officer that served as Chief Security Officer to late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, said: “An area that requires reform, is the issue of policing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper