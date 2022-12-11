29-year old man arrested for allegedly raping a down syndrome lady in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike

A 29-year-old man, Kunle Abati, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a lady, 27, with down syndrome (name withheld).

According to a statement issued by Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on December 7, 2022, following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she sent her daughter on errand at about 7:30 am, but when she returned, she discovered blood stain on her dress.

She stated further that when she asked her daughter about the blood on her dress, she took her to the house of the suspect and explained that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Ilese Ijebu, CSP Paul Omiwole, detailed detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime, adding that he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper