An old flame and excitement of new romance





By Bunmi Sofola

At times, the joy of an encounter with an old flame could only be matched with the excitement of a new romance.

Sandra, a fifty-something-year-old lecturer recently recounted how a chance meeting with an old flame turned a holiday that she thought would be hum-drummed into a never-to-be-forgotten adventure.

Her Story

I WOULD never have imagined that the next time I ran into Bolaji, it would be on a plane en-route good old Britain. The last time I saw him was over 15 years ago.

Read Also: Dear Bunmi, am I smothering him with too much s3x?

We’d dated briefly after he’d relentlessly come after me – with the whole works. Dinner, fancy presents and just sitting down for stretches of amusing natters. In the end, we became lovers.

I’d left my husband then and was smarting from a broken relationship. Caleb, my lover of several years, had just put on an appearance too, after a period of wondering where he was. Simply put, life…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper