Be ready to learn to excel, Judge tells lawyers





By Vincent Ujumadu

LAWYERS who hope to excel in their practice must be ready to learn and relearn, a Judge of the High Court of Anambra State, Justice J I Nweze has said.

Speaking during the launch of Ozo Amanke Okafor Bar Center and 3rd Amanke Okafor memorial lecture in Awka on Saturday, Justice Nweze also advised that in line with the changing world, lawyers must also embrace the use of technology in their practice.

Justice Nweze, who is the Administrative Judge of Onitsha Judicial Division, explained that many state judiciaries had long adopted the electronic filing of court processes, virtual hearing and electronic recording of proceedings, adding that Anambra State would soon join. This, he stated, therefore makes it necessary for lawyers in the state to equip themselves.

He said: “The lawyer who will excel must be ready to learn and re-learn the law. He must be devoted to continuous legal education. The law report must be his regular companion.

“The world…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper