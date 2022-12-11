CASH LIMIT POLICY: Experts urge FG to sensitise public, increase productivity





Banking hall

By Tunde Oso

ON Tuesday, last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, introduced a policy that limits over-the-counter cash withdrawals from commercial banks to N100,000 for individuals & N200,000 for businesses per week.

The CBN has a long history of attempting to manage the demand and supply of the naira in an attempt to control its value. This looks like another one of those policies. This announcement has stirred an uproar, with questions like: “What are the reasons behind this new policy?” and “Is this to aid financial inclusion or target politicians?”

The CBN explained that the revised naira withdrawal policy is to complement the launch of the newly redesigned naira notes, which is in line with its cashless policy and financial inclusion mandate.

The withdrawal restriction seeks to encourage people to use more digital platforms and the e-Naira for transactions rather than cash. A more “cashless” economy gives the CBN better control…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper