FRSC confirms six dead, 25 injured in Kogi road crash





The Kogi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons died while 25 others sustained various degrees of injury on Saturday in an accident on Okene-Ogori road.

Mr Stephen Dawulung, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday that the lone accident involved an articulated vehicle loaded with 45 persons and cows

The sector commander said that the accident which occurred at about 12 noon also left some of the cows dead.

Dawulung said that the victims of the accident were taken to Ageva General Hospital, Okene, Ajunko Clinic and Maternity Ibilo, and Ogbagidi General Hospital, Okene.

“When the accident, which involved an IVECO trailer conveying cows and 45 persons down South, occurred by a grave yard just a few kilometres to Ogori Magongo along Okene-Ogori road, Kogi, our officers and men were timely in response to it.

“Our officers in conjunction with the Police and military personnel came to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper