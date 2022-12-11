Jude Bellingham insists ‘no negative feeling’ towards Kane





By Efosa Taiwo

England young sensation, Jude Bellingham has called for ‘no negative feeling’ towards Harry Kane after the skipper lost a crucial penalty in their quarter-final defeat to France.

The Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup by the reigning champions with Kane having the chance to take the game to extra-time in the 85th minute from the spot.

However, the Tottenham Hotspurs hitman, who had scored one earlier in the game, blasted the ball over the bar to dissipate England’s hopes of reaching the semis.

Bellingham, could be seen after the miss from Kane, running to meet the England skipper, urging him to raise his head high and continue with the game.

