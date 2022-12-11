Kaduna Trade Fair aims to promote MSMEs — Dep Gov





By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has described the Kaduna Market Trade Fair as an opportunity to give promising enterprises and industries the needed exposure.

Dr Balarabe noted that ‘’there are many entrepreneurs and small businesses that are innovative and are prepared to feed markets yet to be identified by corporations and large businesses. ‘’

The Deputy Governor who made this known at the opening ceremony of the third edition of Kaduna Market Trade Fair at Murtala Mohammed square on Saturday, lamented that these businesses not ‘’known and cannot be given the chances to make their marks.’’

‘’This third edition of the Kaduna Markets Trade Fair is designed for our Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to promote their products, goods and services,’’ she said.

Dr Balarabe recalled that ‘’the first and second editions of this fair had huge attendance from within and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper