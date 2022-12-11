More Iranians at imminent risk of execution – Rights groups





This image grab from a UGC video made available on December 9, 2022, reportedly shows protesters marching after Friday prayers, chanting Death to the Basij and Death to the dictator, in the city of Zahedan in Irans Sistan-Baluchistan province. (Photo by – / UGC / AFP)

Several Iranians were on Sunday at risk of imminent execution over protests that have rocked the country’s clerical regime, rights groups warned, after an international backlash over Iran’s first hanging linked to the movement.

The almost three-month protest movement was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the Islamic republic’s morality police.

It is posing the biggest challenge to the regime since the shah’s ousting in 1979.

Iran calls the protests “riots” and says they have been encouraged by its foreign foes.

Authorities are responding with a crackdown activists say aims to instill fear in the public.

Iran on Thursday executed Mohsen Shekari, 23, who had been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper