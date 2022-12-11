NAS renovates school for deaf in Kaduna 





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has embarked on renovation and provision of infrastructure in the school for the deaf children in Kaduna state.

The association has also paid school fees totalling One Million, One Hundred and Fifty Four Thousand Naira (N1,154,000), for 83 students that were unable to afford the fees.

The Capoon of NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Kaduna Chapter, Dr. Obinna Okpara disclosed this at the presentation of cheque to offset school fees for those unable to pay and the commissioning of the renovated class room blocks.

He said that the gesture was aimed at providing quality education to the less priviledged.

Dr. Okpara said it was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of NAS to its host community, adding that there are many other impactful projects embarked upon by the association for the people.

According to him, “Aurora Flotila Deck identified: a school for disabled, Demonstration School…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper