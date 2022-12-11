NAS takes CSR to Edo communities, renders free medical outreach, others





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Benin City Metropolitan Branch of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) popularly called Pyrates Confraternity on Friday embarked on a free medical outreach for the people of Obenevbuebo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo state besides donating education materials for pupils in Asoro Primary School along Sokponba Road in Benin City.

Speaking to journalists in Obenevbuebo where over 200 people benefited from the free healthcare services, the President (Capon) of the branch, Dr Chris Ekiyor said the gesture was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the association tagged “weekend of service to humanity”.

He said “we are here in this community because we need to meet up with those in need which is part of the principles of the founding fathers of this organization. Wherever we see a need, we take the lead. This community has no hospital, no health centre so the only source of healthcare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper