Nigeria Civil Aviation workers lowest paid in Africa — NCAA DG





Nuhu

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has said the agency is unable to engage experienced professionals for effective industry oversight due to the subpar pay structure.

This was as Nuhu revealed that efforts are underway to have the organization removed from the public sector.

He announced this at the closing ceremony of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Air Services Negation Event, in Abuja.

According to Nuhu, this had become necessary because staff of the agency were supposed to be earning at least the same or even better than the people they were overseeing, adding that NCAA being a public sector organisation was therefore under the public service rules.

He, however, noted that the NCAA has been in communication with the Ministry of Aviation and the Nation Assembly to facilitate the process even though he said it was very long a process.

Furthermore, he revealed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper