Nigerians must not give up hope – Cardinal Onaiyekan





Cardinal Onaiyekan with Shiekh Mohammad Nuru Khalid

The Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has called on Nigerians not give up hope.

According to him, rather the present situation of the country on the verge of elections in a couple months calls for a new attitude for the better.

Cardinal Onaiyekan who spoke at the 70th Anniversary Citizens Summit organised by the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity called for basic trust among Nigerians and in the leaders even though they failed the people.

He stated that the on-going political campaigns “are replete with catalogues of failure of our government, even from candidates of the present government.

“The state of insecurity is making almost every aspect of our national life problematic. Worst of all is the fact that it appears that the state has no answer to how to keep our nation safe, while to do that is the most primary obligation of any government.

“The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper