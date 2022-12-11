No forest in Sambisa; I’ll handle insecurity scientifically – Atiku





By John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Boko Haram insurgency as puzzling, noting that there was no forest in the Sambisa area.

He said this while responding to a question on the security situation in the the North East, especially the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

The event is the ongoing Channels Television Presidential Town Hall meeting in Abuja.

Atiku confessed that he was yet to fully understand what the whole Boko Haram insurgency phenomenon was about because there were several issues involved.

He explained that his plans to deal with the security challenges in Nigeria will be scientific.

He cited the example…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper