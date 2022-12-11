PDP presidential campaign lands in Lafia





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Monday stop in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, in continuation of its tour with the “rescue Nigeria” message.

National Organising Secretary of the PDP, who is also the Director of Field Operations of the Presidential Campaign Council, Umar Bature, announced the Lafia rally in an invitation sent out to party supporters, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all members of National Working Committee, governors, candidates of our great party, the PDP; NASS members, NEC members, BOT, state chapters, former governors, BOT, NASS, and NWC members, former ministers, and party stakeholders to our presidential campaign nega rally as scheduled below:

