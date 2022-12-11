Sanwo-Olu dissolves landed properties special ops team





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered dissolution of

Landed Properties Special Operations Team under the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, which is under the Ministry of Physical Planning.

The dissolution followed series of complaints over the untidy activities of the Team from members of the public.

According to Sanwo-Olu, through the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Saturday, the dissolution has become necessary; “After a careful examination of these complaints from well meaning Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the team, led by Engineer Peter Omotosho, be disbanded immediately.

“This is part of the steps the administration is taking towards repositioning the ministry and its agencies for better services to the public.

“Therefore, it is illegal to carry out any action in the name of the team until a new rebranded team is reconstituted. Anybody who flouts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper