South America football chief wants Pele, Maradona honored with 2030 World Cup





South America’s football chief said Sunday that FIFA should honour the legacy of Pele and Diego Maradona by awarding the centennial 2030 World Cup to the continent.

With competition intensifying before the global body decides on the event in 2024, Alejandro Dominguez said there should be less focus on “money” in the process.

Uruguay, which held the original 13-team World Cup in 1930, has linked up with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay to bid for the 2030 event, which will be the second with 48 teams.

The main challenge is a joint bid from Spain, Portugal and Ukraine, which has European governing body UEFA’s backing. Reports have said Saudi Arabia could launch a bid with Egypt and Greece.

Asked at an event honouring the ailing Pele whether the former Brazil star or the legacy of late Argentina great Maradona could help sway the decision, Dominguez said FIFA had to choose between football and money.

“The question is for FIFA — what do they plan to do with the history…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper