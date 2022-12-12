2023: Atiku, Tinubu fight dirty in bid to succeed Buhari





Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

…Tinubu’s name can’t be traced to CAC registration document – Atiku

…Nigerians can’t be fooled by Atiku’s sugar-coated promises – Tinubu

The presidential flagbearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu respectively are not only campaigning across the country but have also resorted to digging into each other’s personal wealth.

Both politicians, through their spokespersons, criticised each other on separate platforms during the weekend ahead of the 2023 general elections kickstarting with the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, 2022.

Read also:

2023: Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over power, wealth

Buhari’s anti-graft war, lopsided, ineffective — FENRAD

INEC office attack: Don’t test our might — Imo police warns hoodlums

Atiku’s camp insists Tinubu’s wealth is shady

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper