2023: Atiku, Tinubu in verbal war over power, wealth





*Tinubu’s rags to riches story hogwash —ATIKU’S AIDE

*My experience, democratic credentials prepared me for Presidency —ATIKU

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Adeola Badru, Olayinka Ajayi & Richard Thomas

ABUJA — Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, were at daggers-drawn over desperate attempts to gain power at all cost.

While the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, accused the PDP candidate of being desperate to capture power by any means possible, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, faulted Tinubu’s claims of inherited wealth and trading in stocks to become rich.

Tinubu’s rags to riches story hogwash — SHAIBU

Mr. Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, yesterday, faulted claims by Tinubu that he inherited wealth and traded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper