2023: Nnamani, Nwoye, Gbazueagu, drum support for Tinubu, Shettima in Enugu





By Chinedu Adonu

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, immediate past Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, have urged Enugu people and entire nation to vote for APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shetima Kashim.

The Enugu state born APC chieftains, said the former Lagos State Governor, has all it takes to take the Nigerian nation to its expected destination.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the Enugu State local government Independent Campaign Council, ICC, for Tinubu/Shettima presidential Campaign, weekend in Enugu, the grand patron of the group,, Nnamani, said he has known the APC presidential flag bearer for a long time, adding that Tinubu has the capacity to steer the nation’s political ship perfectly well if given the mandate.

The former APC presidential aspirant therefore, called on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper