2023: Politicians buying PVCs from voters, INEC raises alarm





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has raised the alarm that some politicians have been buying up Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and financially inducing unsuspecting voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers.

The Acting Chairman of INEC and National Commissioner overseeing the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states, Mohammed Haruna, raised the alarm on Monday during the launch of #YourVoteMatters project by an election observer group, NESSACTION, in Abuja, where he disclosed that two people have been recently convicted for illegal possession of PVCs in Sokoto and Kano states.

The project, supported by the International Foundation for Electoral System, IFES; the United States Agency for International Development, USAID; and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, seeks to assist INEC in increasing the number of PVCs collected ahead of the 2023 general elections as well as the voters mobilised on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper