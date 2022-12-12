6 dead, 25 injured in Kogi auto crash





LOKOJA—The Kogi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons died while 25 others sustained injuries on Saturday in an accident on Okene-Ogori road.

Mr Stephen Dawulung, the Sector Commander, yesterday, in Lokoja, disclosed that the lone accident involved an articulated vehicle loaded with 45 persons and cows.

The sector commander said the accident, which occurred at about noon also left some of the cows dead.

Dawulung said the victims of the accident were taken to Ageva General Hospital, Okene, Ajunko Clinic and Maternity Ibilo, and Ogbagidi General Hospital, Okene.

He said: “When the accident, which involved an IVECO trailer conveying cows and 45 persons down South, occurred by a graveyard just a few kilometres to Ogori Magongo along Okene-Ogori road, Kogi, our officers and men were timely in response to it.

“Our officers in conjunction with the Police and military personnel came to the rescue and rushed the injured to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper