7 things to know about ChatGPT





Making the rounds among tech experts is the AI chatbot, ChatGPT that was opened for testing last week.

Its features are quite intriguing and mindblowing that many are left to wonder the game-changing impacts the new chatbot is bound to bring to the land.

Here are, however, 7 important things you need to know about ChatGPT:

It is a natural language processing (NLP) model developed by OpenAI. It interacts with users in a “conversational way”, making it accessible to a wider group of people. It can help with writing codes for websites and apps within seconds. It has an ability to solve complex coding-related issues in quick seconds The same company is known for creating Dall-e, which also leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop a caricature of almost everything from natural language descriptions. It is a bot trained to generate human-like responses to user inputs On request, it can produce basic software code, rudimentary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper