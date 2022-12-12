Adeleke, Oyetola lock horns over allege looting of Abuja’s governor’s lodge





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday locked horns again over alleged looting of state governor’s lodge in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the State Asset Inventory and Recovery Committee, during a visit to the lodge discovered serious pilfering of assets.

But Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan described the allegation as a mere distraction, saying Governor Adeleke is not ready for governance.

Adeleke states, “On the physical inspection team was the Chairman of State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam and other top government functionaries.

“The lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public fund by those officials of the past administration. From the main house to the service flats and up to the boys quarters,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper