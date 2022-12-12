APC, PDP disagree over political attacks in Osun OSOGBO





THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, traded words over alleged political attacks in the state.

The APC, in a statement by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, alleged that some thugs working for the PDP were celebrating the redeployment of the state Police Commissioner, Faleye Olaleye, and embarked on an indiscriminate attack on opposition members.

The statement reads: “The ugly scenes that are stranger than fiction in Osun State are the situations whereby the political thugs loyal to the ruling PDP were celebrating the transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Sunday Olaleye.

“Pockets of the political hoodlums were sighted along some streets in Osogbo, the state capital, weekend, chanting anti-Olaleye’s songs.

“The Ekiti State-born former state Commissioner of Police, who was in the saddle for less than two months, is a brilliant and no-nonsense police officer whose short stint witnessed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper