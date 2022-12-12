BREAKING: Panic in Ebonyi as IPOB enforces sit-at-home order





… vehicle set ablaze

… Alleged killing at popular Ebonyi market

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Palpable fear and pandemonium seem to be rocking the Abakaliki capital of Ebonyi State as residents of the State were seen running from one location to the other, following the enforcement of sit at home order by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in the State.

Following the development, Keke riders, commuters, motorcyclists and other road users were seen on top speed racing to any safe location within the State.

Most residents, who had left their homes in the early hours of Monday, made frantic efforts to seek refuge in any nearby compound or residential area, so as not to be victims of any circumstance.

Vanguard gathered that there was confusion in some popular markets, including Ahia-ofu, Kpirikpiri, the International market and the Ebebe market in Abakaliki.

It was learnt that IPOB members were seen around Ebebe market allegedly shooting sporadically, which made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper